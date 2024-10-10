Israeli Airstrikes Kill 16 Palestinians Near Hospital in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 16 people have been killed and many others wounded in Israeli airstrikes near Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamala Adwan Hospital in Gaza said the victims were killed when an Israeli warplane targeted displaced people’s tents outside the hospital, Anadolu Agency reports.

Paramedics said the dead included women and children, noting that the bombardment left “charred remains of the deceased Palestinians.”

Later, several Palestinians were killed and wounded in a second airstrike targeting displaced people outside the entrance of the hospital, the Gaza Civil Defense reported.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the Israeli army has enforced a tight siege around northern Gaza from all directions, cutting it off from Gaza City.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)