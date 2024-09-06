Israeli Airstrike on Rafah Kills Six Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – At least six Palestinians were killed and several others injured early this Friday morning following an Israeli airstrike on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local reports confirmed that six bodies were recovered from Rafah after the missile strike, with the victims being transported to Nasser Hospital in the neighboring city of Khan Younis.

Additionally, emergency responders from the Palestinian Red Crescent reported injuries resulting from another Israeli attack on Shabeer Street in central Khan Younis.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in 40,878 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 94,454 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)