Israel Utilizes Lockdown to Control Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Saleh al-Naami, a Palestinian expert in Israeli affairs, warned of a serious tendency for the occupied countries to take advantage of the lockdown imposed by COVID-19 in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

According to al-Naami, Israel used lockdown situation to impose Jewish sovereignty over the Islamic holy site. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Tuesday, May 12.

On Twitter, Naami quoted Israeli lawyer Aviad Visoly, a legal adviser on the temple’s right wing group, as saying the closure of Aqsa Mosque is an opportunity to strengthen Israel in controlling all parts of the holy site.

Jewish fundamentalist religious camp, whose influence has increased in the Zionist entity, believes that Israel has reached a level of strength that will enable it to push things towards imposing Zionist sovereignty on the basis of -aasidha.

“Therefore, leaving Aqsa Mosque empty because coronavirus will provide a suitable climate for them (groups of temple mountains),” he warned. He also called on Israel not to allow Israelis to have the right to close Aqsa Mosque.

He urged Islamic Waqf authorities in Palestine and Jordan (custodians of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem) to study the possibility of allowing Muslim worshipers to continue prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, while implementing virus-measures. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)