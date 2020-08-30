Israel to Open Its Embassy in Abu Dhabi Tomorrow

Abu Dhabi, MINA – A top Israeli delegation scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to approve a declaration of normalization and the opening of their embassy in Abu Dhabi.

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper quoted from Shehab News as saying the historic visit came two days after the UAE announced the lifting of a ban on commercial transactions between Emiratis and Israeli companies. A ban that has been in effect since 1972.

The newspaper reported that the Israeli delegation will be led by Israeli National Security Council official Meir Ben Shabat and include senior officials, including the Acting Prime Minister’s Office, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Director General of the Ministry of the Army.

While the US delegation will led by Advisor to the US President and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and membership of National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Special Envoy for the Middle East Avi Berkovitch will also participate in the visit.

The source indicated that Saudi Arabia allowed Israeli aircraft to fly over its airspace en route to the Emirates for the first time since the creation of “Israel” in 1948.

“Israeli airline El Al has selected one of its newest aircraft to transport delegates to Emirates, the Boeing 737 model, which is equipped with Israel’s advanced missile protection system,” the report said.

According to the source, the Boeing 737, along with other aircraft, carried out flight tests last Thursday, after months of not starting the plane’s engines due to flight interruptions.

On August 13, the US President Donald Trump announced that the UAE and Israel had reached an agreement to normalize their relationship.

The UAE became the first Gulf state and the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to conclude a peace treaty with Israel. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)