Israel to Build 1,500 Illegal Settlement Units on French Hill, Occupied Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The “Organizing and Building Committee” of the Israeli municipality in Jerusalem has approved a plan to build 1,500 settlement units on land located between the French Hill and the Hebrew University, in occupied Jerusalem.

As quoted from Wafa on Thursday, the local committee submitted the decision and maps to the regional planning and construction committee for approval.

The construction will be on an area of ​​150 dunums, which the occupation municipality claims to be “state land.”

The construction includes 1,500 settlement units, comprising 500 rooms for housing for Jewish students, and 200 fortified rooms.

It also includes the construction of several residential towers, to be rented for long-term periods, in addition to buildings to serve the public.

On the fifth of last month, the so-called “Local Planning and Building Committee” of the occupation municipality in Jerusalem approved the construction of 3,557 settlement units in occupied Jerusalem, on five new schemes.

According to the Peace Now movement, one of the construction plans relates to building new settlement units between the settlements of “Har Homa” and “Givat Hamatos”, and another scheme on the edge of the French Hill .

It indicated that 1,465 new settlement units will be built in a new neighborhood near “Givat Hamatos” and “Har Homa”, in order to link them and cut off the connection between the Palestinian neighborhoods east of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, while another 2092 units will be built on the outskirts of the French. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)