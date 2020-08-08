Israel Shoots Down Its Own Drone

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli soldiers on Friday shot down their own drone over Mount Hermon. They thought the drone belonged to the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli army suspected the drone was from Lebanon and shot it down, before it was discovered that it was its own.

In a statement announcing the shooting down of the plane, the Israeli army added that the drone was under their control before being shot down.

They stated that the strict supervision was related to high readiness on the northern front, and not allowed to violate Israel’s airspace sovereignty.

The Israeli army told Haaretz that the incident would be investigated.

Similar incidents were almost repeated that Friday, when sirens sounded in Western Galilee and Israeli Air Force jets were alerted, worried that drones from Lebanon had entered, but then the Israeli army did not see any incoming enemy aircraft.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli army decided to continue their alert status at the Lebanese border, fearing that the Hezbollah group would retaliate for the killing of one of its activists in Syria more than two weeks ago.

However, Israel predicted the Hezbollah attack would not occur because of the impact of the Beirut port explosion.

This estimate was made after a security assessment deliberation, which was also attended by the IDF’s Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi.

On Wednesday, Israeli press reported indicated that the military command believed the disaster that befell Beirut as a result of the explosion would reduce Lebanon’s Hezbollah motives and their ability to move into operations against Israeli targets during the current period. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)