Israel Releases Names of 95 Palestinians to be Released on Sunday

Palestinian activists sit in a mock prison, during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails (photo: WAFA)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Justice Ministry on Friday released the names of 95 Palestinians scheduled to be released on Sunday as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

The list includes women and young men up to the age of 25.

Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (parliament), is on the list.

The list also includes journalist Bushra Al-Taweel, who was freed in a previous prisoner swap in 2011 between Hamas and Israel. She is the daughter of senior Hamas leader Jamal Al-Taweel, who served as mayor of the West Bank city of Al-Bireh.

Among the women to be freed is Dalal Al-Arouri, the sister of Saleh Al-Arouri, the deputy Hamas leader who was killed by Israel in January last year.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the security cabinet had approved a prisoner swap and a ceasefire agreement.

Qatar announced a three-phase agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which have killed nearly 47,000 people and left the enclave in ruins. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

