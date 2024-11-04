Israel Provides No Evidence of Fighters’ Presence in Bombed Hospitals

Gaza, MINA – The Associated Press (AP) said on Sunday that Israel provided no evidence of its claims about the presence of Hamas fighters inside the hospitals it had bombed in the Gaza Strip.

AP said it had spent months gathering accounts of Israeli raids on al-Awda, Indonesian and Kamal Adwan Hospitals, interviewing more than three dozen patients, witnesses and medical and humanitarian workers as well as Israeli officials.

“It found that Israel has presented little or even no evidence of a significant Hamas presence in those cases. The AP presented a dossier listing the incidents reported by those it interviewed to the Israeli military spokesman’s office. The office said it could not comment on specific events,” AP said in a statement published on its website, as quoted by Palinfo.

In a report last month, a UN investigation commission determined that “Israel has implemented a concerted policy to destroy the healthcare system of Gaza.” It described Israeli actions at hospitals as “collective punishment against the Palestinians in Gaza.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)