Israel Opens Kerem Shalom Crossing

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities approved the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border of the occupied Israel-Gaza Strip, starting on Thursday.

According to Hebrew media, the authorities opened the entry of equipment and goods for international civil projects and the private sector into the Gaza Strip. Quds Press reported.

The occupation also agreed to the entry of new vehicles, canceled vehicle quotas, and allowed gold trading between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Israel also increased the number of permits for Gaza traders passing through the Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossing.

Permission is given to those who have received the Corona vaccine or hold a certificate of recovery from the virus.

According to the statement of the coordinator of the Israeli government, these steps depend on the agreed stages, and on the continuation of maintaining security stability. Expansion will be considered according to the situation assessment. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)