Israel Levels West Bank Land for Construction of Illegal Settlement

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities on Monday leveled Palestinian-owned land in the villages of Deir Qadis and Nilin, west of Ramallah, to prepare the land for the construction of a new settlement, according to local sources.

They said Israeli bulldozers entered the land most of it planted with olive trees and began to level it, Wafa reported.

Israel is getting ready to build a new settlement outpost on that land located in the occupied West Bank, said the sources.

At least three illegal Israeli settlements are built on land expropriated from these two and other Palestinian villages in the same area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)