Israel Kidnaps Five Palestinian Children

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces kidnapped five Palestinian boys after storming their home in Al-Issawiya on Monday.

Israeli troops also released 6 other children from Silwan, on the condition that they were placed under house arrest and deported from their land in the city.

Firas al-Jabrini, a lawyer for the Wadi Hilweh/erusalem Information Center quoted by Ma’an News, said the occupation forces had five boys after storming their home in Issawiya, namely: Abd al-Rahman Derbas, Qusay Darwish, Adam Darwish, Muhammad Mustafa, and Akram Ubaid.

The information center added that Israeli forces previously released six children of Jerusalem residents from the city of Silwan, on condition that they become house arrest and leave the Rababa Valley area of ​​the city.

The decision to release is Ahmed Awad, Youssef Awad, Muhammad Awad, Faris Samreen, Daoud Samreen, and boy Abdullah Awad, provided there is confinement of the house for five days and deportation from the Rababa Valley area for 10 days.

The occupation forces arrested the teenagers while they were on their land in the Wadi al-Rababa neighborhood. At that time the troops allowed “Nature Authority” crews and bulldozers to work on the ground. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)