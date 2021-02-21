Israel Keeping Palestinian Prisoners Medically Ignored: Commission

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Authority’s Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission said on Sunday that Israeli occupation authorities have maintained the unfair policy of medical negligence of Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli detention.

The Commission said in a statement that the occupation authorities are deliberately neglecting the medical conditions of many sick prisoners, who are only allowed to get painkillers rather than a genuine medical treatment. WAFA reported, February 21.

It mentioned the case of Jamal Omar, 49, a Palestinian prisoner in the Israeli prison of Nafha, who is suffering a cancer in the kidneys and liver, in addition to problems in the stomach, guts and nerves, and who has thus far been denied medical care.

Another prisoner, Ma’zouz Besharat, 45, is reportedly suffering acute back pain as a result of torture by Israeli cops during his interrogation. Besharat is also experiencing a chronic headache and middle ear infections that often cause him to lose consciousness, making him in a drastic need of a specialist to diagnose his condition.

A third prisoner, Ibrahim Ghnaimat, 42, is suffering a blockage in the arteries and a weak heart muscle, therefore he is in urgent need of a pacemaker to regulate heartbeats. However, the Commission said, the Rimon Prison administration has been delaying a badly needed pacemaker implantation surgery for him for more than a year.

A fourth prisoner, Husam Abu Hussein, 30, a patient of thalassemia who is held in the Israeli prison of Ofer, has been complaining from liver enlargement, and is in urgent need of special medical follow-up and regular units of blood due to his health condition.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)