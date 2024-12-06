Israel Forcefully Evacuate MER-C EMT Team from Kamal Adwan Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces has again bombarded Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza, and ordered the Emergency Medical Team (EMT) MER-C on duty to forcibly evacuate on foot.

“Currently, a ground attack is underway. We are evacuating on foot from Kamal Adwan Hospital, now at the Indonesian Hospital, God willing, on the way to Salah Al-Den,” said Surgeon Dr. Faradina Sulistiyani, Sp.B, via voice message on Friday.

She said that the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and other local staff remained at the hospital.

The Israeli occupation army surrounded Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, North Gaza on Friday. Military vehicles approached the area around the hospital, supported by intensive gunfire and artillery shelling, which effectively isolated the facility.

The 6th MER-C along with the WHO Convoy arrived at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza on Sunday, after previously being denied permission by the Israeli occupation several times.

The MER-C EMT team has been on duty for almost a week at Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is currently in a state of crisis due to repeated attacks by Israeli occupation forces on the Hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)