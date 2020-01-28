Israel Drives A Palestinian Family Out of Their Homes

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli court decided to evict a Palestinian family who owned a building in the Silwan neighborhood, East Jerusalem and handed over to Israeli settler organizations, according to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center.

The Israeli court said it rejected all claims filed by the Dweik family, as the owner of the building.

Previously, The lawsuit was filed against a court ruling at the request of the Jewish settlement organization Ateret Cohanim who ordered the Dweik family to evacuate the building and hand over the land, Wafa reported on Monday.

Mazen Dweik, one of the owners, said that the building consists of five apartments on five floors. There are five families currently living in it. He noted that his grandfather bought the land in 1963.

The Wadi Hilweh Information Center said 84 Palestinian families in Silwan had received notification over the past few years to leave the land where their homes had been built and hand it over to settlement organizations.

Currently, Palestinians are fighting against the Israeli court’s order. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)