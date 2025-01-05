Israel Cuts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza amid Worsening Famine

Gaza, MINA – Israel is reportedly considering substantial cuts to humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, according to an Israeli news channel, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Channel 12 reported that current aid levels have been maintained during the outgoing administration of President Joe Biden but could change in the coming weeks after Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

An unnamed Israeli political source told the broadcaster: “We doubt that the amount of aid currently allowed into Gaza will remain the same under a Trump administration.”

The source continued: “If a decision to reduce aid is made, it will be coordinated with the new US administration.”

The source also claimed that continued aid deliveries would help Hamas maintain its control over Gaza.

The report highlighted Israel’s suspicions that humanitarian aid entering Gaza has been misused by Hamas to rebuild its capabilities. In response, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz recently formed a subcommittee to discuss “ending the Hamas government’s rule” in Gaza.

Since the war began, Israel has imposed strict restrictions on crossings into Gaza, blocking essential goods and limiting humanitarian aid, worsening an already critical situation.

Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has claimed the lives of more than 45,600 people, mainly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite UN Security Council resolutions demanding an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)