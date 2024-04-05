Israel Continues to Prevent UNRWA from Providing Aid to Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that Israel continues to prevent its teams from reaching the northern Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian assistance to face hunger due to the ongoing war and siege since October 7, 2023.

The UN agency said in a post on the “X” platform on Wednesday as quoted by PIC: “Israel continues to prevent us from reaching the north (Gaza Strip) to provide food aid and other basic supplies.”

The report indicated that they provided more than half of the international aid sent to Gaza via the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings last March.

UNRWA stated that 176 of its employees were tragically killed since the start of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

For months, Israel refused to allow the UN and international agencies, especially UNRWA, the Red Cross and the World Food Program, to work in the Gaza region and the north.

On Tuesday, UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini criticized Israel’s strict policies and the agency’s prevention of teams from reaching the northern Gaza Strip, and warned of a man-made famine.

“Overcoming human-caused hunger in Gaza without political will is a major challenge,” said the UNRWA Commissioner General.

He condemned the killing of foreign aid workers from the “Central Kitchen of the World” in an Israeli bombing targeting their convoy in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip last Monday.

“The killing of humanitarian workers, and preventing UNRWA from joining convoys heading north, including to Al-Shifa Hospital (west of Gaza City), requires the Israeli government to fully review its policies,” explained Lazzarini.

Previously, the “Global Kitchen” organization announced the suspension of its operations to transport humanitarian aid in Gaza due to feelings of “shock” over the killing of 7 team members in an attack on their convoy despite coordinating with the Israeli army.

The UN official stressed that Israel’s policy change would help save lives and avoid famine, through an immediate ceasefire and the opening of more land crossings.

In addition, he demanded that UNRWA, the main provider of life-saving services, be allowed to reach the northern region without prolonged delays.

“Time is not on our side, and Palestinian civilians in Gaza cannot wait any longer,” concluded Lazzarini. (T/RE1/P2)

