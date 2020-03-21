Israel Closes Gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Friday, March 20 closed the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem (Al-Quds), Palestine and only opened three gates.
The three gates are Hatta, Al-Majelis, and Silsilah.
According to local sources reported by Shehab News Agency, Israeli occupation forces forbid Friday worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Israeli occupation forces also closed the entrances on the grounds of preventing coronavirus (Covid-19).
It coincided with the deportation of some mosque administrators and detention of the Deputy Director General of the Waqf, Sheikh Najih Bakeirat, and Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Omar Al-Kiswani.
Israeli occupation forces violated Al-Aqsa Mosque which led to protests and clashes with Palestinians every day. (T/RE1)
