Israel Closes Gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Friday, March 20 closed the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem (Al-Quds), Palestine and only opened three gates.

The three gates are Hatta, Al-Majelis, and Silsilah.

According to local sources reported by Shehab News Agency, Israeli occupation forces forbid Friday worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation forces also closed the entrances on the grounds of preventing coronavirus (Covid-19).

It coincided with the deportation of some mosque administrators and detention of the Deputy Director General of the Waqf, Sheikh Najih Bakeirat, and Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Omar Al-Kiswani.

Israeli occupation forces violated Al-Aqsa Mosque which led to protests and clashes with Palestinians every day. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)