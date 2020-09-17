Israel Bombs Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel bombed Gaza on Wednesday morning. They claim this as an excuse because resistance groups in Gaza fire rockets at night, overshadowing the signing of Israel’s normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in Washington.

The Israeli military said at least 15 rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night around 8 p.m local time to Wednesday morning, nine of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses.

The Israeli military said its fighter jets were retaliating for air strikes against military targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for rocket fire from the various Palestinian factions operating in Gaza, but Israel will always blame Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the militants of trying to break the peace deal, Israel’s first with an Arab state since 1994, Nahar Net reported.

However, Gaza ruler Hamas warned Israel that the occupation authorities would face escalation if the bombardment continued after nearly two weeks of an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire because Israel also betrayed the prior agreement.

The signing of the two agreements at a ceremony at the White House hosted by the US President Donald Trump sparked protests across the Palestinian territories.

The agreement is seen as violating decades of Arab consensus that there will be no normalization of relations with Israel until it reconciles with Palestine.

The UAE and Bahrain have been accused of “treason” against the Gulf countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)