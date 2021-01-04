Israel Bans Hundreds of Palestinians from Praying at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli police on Sunday banned hundreds of Palestinians from praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Anadolu Agency reported that the ban was part of an effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Witnesses say police set up a checkpoint at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City. They prohibit Palestinians from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Grand Imam of Al-Aqsa, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri condemned the Israeli move. He noted when Palestinians were banned from entering on the basis of the corona virus pandemic. Meanwhile, Israel organizes and protects Israeli Jewish settlers on daily tours.

“As long as Palestinians wear their masks, carry their own prayer mats and keep their distance, there is no justification for preventing them from entering the mosque,” said Sheikh Sabri as quoted by Middle East Monitor on Sunday.

“We invite all Muslims to visit and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially we invite the residents of the Old City to continue praying inside the mosque in order to ignore Israel’s Judaization in the occupied West Bank,” he said.

Starting on Sunday, Israel implemented their third national Covid-19 quarantine to contain the spread of cases of coronavirus infection. If necessary, this step can be extended. To date, Israel has confirmed 428,510 cases of Covid-19 infection, including 3,356 deaths. (T/RE1)

