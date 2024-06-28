Israel Authorizes 5 Outposts in Occupied West Bank

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Security Cabinet authorized five outposts in the occupied West Bank and imposed further sanctions on the Palestinian Authority, hard-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared late last night.

The five settlement outposts are Evyatar, Givat Assaf, Sde Efraim, Heletz, and Adorayim.

In addition, the so-called Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria is expected to meet to advance the approval of thousands of additional homes for Israeli colonists in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Further restrictions were also declared regarding Palestinian construction in Area B of the West Bank, which is under the administration of the Palestinian Authority, which is in violation of signed agreements.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

