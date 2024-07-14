Israel Attacks Gaza’s Al-Mawasi Safe Zone, 90 Palestinians Killed

Gaza, MINA – Israeli forces attacked the Al-Mawasi Safe Zone in southern Gaza, leaving at least 90 people dead, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The attack also wounded hundreds of others in a military assault on a place where thousands of Palestinian refugees have taken refuge.

Israeli warplanes targeted tents housing Palestinian refugees.

Reports from the scene showed Palestinians trying to rescue people from under the rubble, including children and paramedics among the wounded.

This is a new massacre carried out by the Israeli military through an attack of five bombs and five missiles.

The victims were taken to Nasser Hospital and Kuwait Hospital.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that it acted on intelligence that two senior Hamas and other fighters were hiding among the civilian camp.

Hamas said this was not the first time the Israeli military had made such claims which were later proven false.

“The al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Younis was carried out in an area filled with more than 80,000 refugees.

This is a clear and obvious confirmation from the Zionist government that it intends to continue its war of annihilation against the Palestinian people, by repeatedly and regularly targeting civilians in refugee camps. (T/RE1/P2)

