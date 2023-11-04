Israel Attack Ambulance Convoy to Rafah, Dozens Killed

An ambulance was the target of an Israeli occupation bombing around Asy-Syifa Hospital, Friday, November 3 2023. (Photo: Palestinian Red Crescent)

Gaza, MINA – According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) have targeted an ambulance convoy departing from Asy-Syifa Hospital heading to the Rafah border.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, stated that the Red Cross had been informed about the movement of the convoy in accordance with international law.

Al-Qudra stated that IOF targeted the convoy “at the hospital gate and then at Ansar square, the occupation forces targeted the convoy in more than one location outside the Asy-Syifa hospital.”

Palestinian media previously reported that the attack left dozens of people killed and injured.

Although Israeli forces claimed they targeted vehicles used by Hamas cells, close to the battle zone, footage from the massacre site proved that the people inside the vehicles were mostly children.

In this context, Hamas issued a statement condemning the ongoing Israeli crimes and condemning “the Israeli occupation massacre of three hospitals Asy-Syifa, Al-Quds, and (Hospital) Indonesia” as “a heinous crime that we consider to be a major crime that the US and Western countries are responsible.”

Calling the crime heinous and premeditated, the statement revealed that dozens of people were killed and injured and many ambulances were damaged.

This, according to Hamas, reveals that there is “an Israeli Nazi plan to completely destroy the medical sector in the blockaded Gaza Strip.”

“We hold the US and the international community responsible for this massacre because of the US’s shameful silence and open support for the terror of the Nazi-Zionist occupation,” the statement said.

IOF has previously targeted ambulances, hospitals, and carried out numerous massacres of Gazans, with the number of martyrs having exceeded 9,000. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)