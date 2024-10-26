Israel Arrests Medical Staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) arrested all male medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, in addition to a number of the wounded and patients.

The Ministry added, in a brief statement on Saturday, that the IOF detained female medical crews in one of the hospital’s rooms with no water or food, reiterating its appeal to all international organizations to urgently intervene to protect patients and medical staff, Palinfo report.

Humiliating scenes of the arrest of the health crews at Kamal Adwan Hospital, led by the hospital director, Hussam Abu Safiya, went viral on social media, as they document the Israeli clear violation of human rights, dignity, and international laws.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health said the IOF raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, arrested, and abused the medical staff and ambulance crews in addition to a number of the displaced, noting that some of them were taken to the east of Gaza City.

The IOF bombed the hospital and wreaked havoc in it, leading to the burning of patients’ rooms and demolishing the external wall of the hospital, before turning it into a military site.

From the first moment of raiding it, at dawn on Friday, the hospital went out of service including the oxygen station, which resulted in the killing of children in the intensive care rooms. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)