Israel Approves New Illegal Settlement Plan in East Jerusalem

Al-Quds, MINA – An Israeli government committee has approved a new plan to build a settlement unit in the southern part of occupied East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), an Israeli NGO said on Tuesday,l.

The plan includes the construction of 1,446 residential houses in the Lower Waterways settlement in the Palestinian city of Sur Baher, and between the settlements of Har Homa and Givat HaMatos, anti-settlement group Peace Now said in a statement as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

“The Lower Drainage Plan has been approved” by the District Planning Committee, wrote Hagit Ofran, a researcher with Peace Now.

Thde District Committee, which is affiliated with Israel’s Interior Ministry was due to meet after US President Joe Biden’s visit, but the meeting was postponed for a week.

The Biden government opposes Israeli settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“This plan not only harms Israel’s relationship with its greatest ally (the US) but also harms Israel’s interests and prospects for peace and a settlement in Jerusalem,” Peace Now said in a written statement.

Anti-settlement groups say more than 230,000 settlers live in settlements in East Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel in 1967.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates show that about 650,000 settlers live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)