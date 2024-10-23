Israel Establish New Illegal Settlement Outpost on Palestinian Land Southwest of Salfit

Salfit, MINA – Israeli occupation set up on Tuesday a new illegal settlement outpost on Palestinian land in the village of Farkha, southwest of Salfit, according to a local official.

Head of the Farkha village council, Mustafa Hamad, told WAFA that illegal settlers under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, began setting up a new colonial outpost in the western part of Farkha village, placing building materials and caravans on the site.

This outpost is an extension of the illegal Ariel colony, which occupies approximately 1,250 dunums of land.

The official stated that approximately 800 dunums of olive groves surround the confiscated land, including a water source providing 40 per cent of the village’s water supply. The area is also home to a Bedouin community at risk of forced displacement.

Several months ago, the occupation forces began preparing the site and opening a new colonial road leading to the area. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)