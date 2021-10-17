Select Language

Latest
18 min. agoIslamic Endowments Council Warns of Danger Threatening Al-Aqsa Mosque
7 hours agoIndonesia Export "GESITS" Motorcycles to Senegal
10 hours agoIndonesia Step Into Final of Thomas Cup 2021 after Beating Denmark
13 hours agoUS Allows Entry of Foreign Tourists Starting on November 8
23 hours agoASEAN Summit Doesn't Invite Myanmar Junta Leader
Slideshow

Islamic Endowments Council Warns of Danger Threatening Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The head of the Islamic Endowments Council in Jerusalem, Sheikh Abdul Azim Salhab, warned of the danger threatening the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, by allowing settlers to perform Talmudic rituals in the heart of the blessed mosque.

Salhab said, in a press statement today, Sunday, that the occupation authorities plan to change the historical situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the rejection of these measures.

He stressed that “Al-Aqsa” is a purely Islamic mosque, and Jews have no right to pray in it or control it, or interfere in its affairs. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news