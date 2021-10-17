Islamic Endowments Council Warns of Danger Threatening Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – The head of the Islamic Endowments Council in Jerusalem, Sheikh Abdul Azim Salhab, warned of the danger threatening the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, by allowing settlers to perform Talmudic rituals in the heart of the blessed mosque.

Salhab said, in a press statement today, Sunday, that the occupation authorities plan to change the historical situation in Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the rejection of these measures.

He stressed that “Al-Aqsa” is a purely Islamic mosque, and Jews have no right to pray in it or control it, or interfere in its affairs. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)