Ireland PM Urged to Support the Draft Bill of Recognizing Palestine State

Ramallah, MINA – Human Rights Organization Al-Haq based in Ramallah,sent a letter to Ireland Prime Minister (PM) Micheal Martin, urging support for the Control of Economic Activity (Occupied Territories) draft Bill and recognition of the State of Palestine.

As stated in the press statement of Al-Haq, Monday following the suggestion made by Martin in the Ireland parliament that the Occupied Territories draft Bill does not comply with Ireland obligations under European Union law. Al-Haq assured the PM that the ban on import and sale of illegal settlements would not only be in full conformity with EU law and policy but would also bring Ireland into compliance with Third Country obligations.

This is as emphasized by leading legal experts such as Professor James Crawford from the International Court of Justice and Professor Takis Tridimas from King College London.

Al-Haq noted that the conservative Irish party, Fianna Fails, in the 2020 election manifesto made a commitment to “Progress the Occupied Territories draft Bill” and “continues to spearhead the campaign to seek recognition of the Palestine state by the Irish Government.”

Fianna Fail who introduced the draft bill was initially submitted by Senator Frances Black in the Irish Upper House, then to the lower house of parliament.

Al-Haq also recommended the recognition of the State of Palestine, as included in Fianna Fails manifesto and the Program for the Government of Ireland, as a method with which to counter Israel deeply entrenched and pervasive culture of impunity for international crimes and human rights abuses.

It states that the non-recognition of the State of Palestine has been a consistent tactic in the efforts of third countries to thwart the pursuit of justice for Palestineat the International Criminal Court.

“In this case, the recognition by other countries with Ireland stance can contribute to the ultimate goal of achieving justice for the extrajudicial killings of Palestinians by Israel, such as Iyad Hallaq and Ahmad Erekat,” concluded the Palestinian human rights organization. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)