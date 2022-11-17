Select Language

IOF Besiege, Demolish Palestinian House in Jerusalem (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces demolished Wednesday a Palestinian house in the village of Sur Baher, south of Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation vehicles, accompanied by its soldiers and special forces, stormed the Al-Qaisan area in Sur Baher village, surrounded a Palestinian house, and demolished them.

The occupation forces continue to close the area and prevent citizens from accessing it, even the original residents of the house. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

