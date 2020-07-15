IOA Carries Out Lands Surveying in Jordan Valley

Jordan Valley, MINA – The Israeli occupation authority (IAO) on Wednesday morning carried out land surveying in al-Hamma area in the northern Jordan Valley.

Local official Omar Faqha said that the IOA started in the morning to map carry out surveying and mapping in al-Hamma, with no known reason, Palinfo reported.

It was not the first time the IOA carried out such activity in the region, but it happened on a large scale this time.

The Jordan Valley makes up 30 percent of the occupied West Bank and constitutes half of its agricultural land.

According to B’Tselem, the valley is home to 65,000 Palestinians and 11,000 illegal Israeli settlers.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)