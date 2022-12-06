Interviewed by Israeli Media, England Supporters Call Free Palestine

Dubai, MINA – There was an interesting thing after the match between England and Senegal in the last 16 phase of the 2022 World Cup. A supporter of The Three Lions -the nickname of the England National Team – called for ‘Free Palestine’ when being interviewed by a reporter from an Israeli TV.

In the video that has gone viral in cyberspace, a supporter who was later identified as Harry Hatton was with three of his fellow England National Team supporters. Initially, the reporter asked about the chances of the England national team in the event every four years.

Then, the reporter also asked about England’s chance to face France in the quarter-finals. The fans are very confident that Gareth Southgate’s team will easily pass the Les Blues challenge – the nickname of the French national team.

However, the atmosphere immediately changed when Hatton took the microphone from the Israeli TV reporter’s hand. He loudly called for ‘Free Palestine’.

“Free Palestine,” Hatton shouted in a loud voice. Suddenly, the Israeli TV reporter was shocked.

After shouting, Hatton immediately left his colleagues and Israeli TV reporter. Meanwhile, at the same time, the reporter looked awkward and immediately pulled one of the England National Team fans to continue the interview.

A number of netizens in cyberspace immediately gave various comments after the video interview was widely circulated. In fact, some of them said that the Israeli TV reporter had a mental breakdown after receiving the shocking answer.

Apart from that, the England national team managed to beat Senegal with a score of 3-0 in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup and have the right to advance to the quarter-finals. The match took place at Al Bayt Stadium Monday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)