“Free Palestine!” Rings Out at Prabowo President Inauguration

Jakarta, MINA – Support for the Palestinian struggle resonated during the MPR Plenary Session for the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka on Sunday.

After Prabowo and Gibran were confirmed in their roles, MPR Chairman Ahmad Muzani raised the issue of Palestine’s fight for full independence.

“In an increasingly complex global landscape, one of the critical issues we must address is the Palestinian people’s struggle for their independence and human rights,” he said.

Following his remarks, attendees—including members of Parliament, political party leaders, foreign dignitaries, and former Indonesian presidents and vice presidents—gave a standing ovation. Shouts of “Free Palestine!” echoed throughout the venue.

Ahmad Muzani emphasized that the Palestinian issue is not merely a regional concern but a humanitarian one as well.

“As a nation that upholds the principles of humanity, Indonesia remains committed to supporting Palestinian independence. Through active diplomacy, we will continue to amplify the voices of those who are marginalized,” he stated.

He expressed hope that the Prabowo-Gibran administration will uphold Indonesia’s commitment to supporting Palestinian independence. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

