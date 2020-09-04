International Muslim Scholars condemns the Reprint of Prophet Cartoons

Istanbul, MINA – The Doha-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) condemned the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for reprinting caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that offend Islam.

Secretary General of the International Association of Muslim Scholars Ali Al-Qaradaghi in his statement said those who insulted the Prophet Muhammad, who taught goodness, justice and freedom, are without morals and honor, thus quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Al-Qaradaghi emphasized that the magazine re-revealed the true morals of its people and wanted to reinterpret the concepts of secularism, human rights and freedom.

Muslims are advocates of the ideas of good and truth, not evil, and respect the beliefs of all religions.

Despite the criticism and condemnation, French magazines have published cartoons insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad several times since 2006. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)