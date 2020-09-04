Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoIndonesia Strongly Condemns Re-Publication of Prophet Muhammad Cartoons
-36 min. agoKutai Kartanegara's Mahakam Wins Top Awards 2020
11 min. agoInternational Muslim Scholars condemns the Reprint of Prophet Cartoons
15 min. agoQatar Provides US$ 34 Million to Prevent Crisis in Gaza
18 min. agoArab League: Supporting Palestine is Top Priority
Europe

International Muslim Scholars condemns the Reprint of Prophet Cartoons

International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Secretary General Ali al-Qaradaghi (photo special)

Istanbul, MINA – The Doha-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) condemned the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for reprinting caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that offend Islam.

Secretary General of the International Association of Muslim Scholars Ali Al-Qaradaghi in his statement said those who insulted the Prophet Muhammad, who taught goodness, justice and freedom, are without morals and honor, thus quoted from Anadolu Agency on Friday.

Al-Qaradaghi emphasized that the magazine re-revealed the true morals of its people and wanted to reinterpret the concepts of secularism, human rights and freedom.

Muslims are advocates of the ideas of good and truth, not evil, and respect the beliefs of all religions.

Despite the criticism and condemnation, French magazines have published cartoons insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad several times since 2006. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news