Muslim Scholar Group Warns Against Racism, Ethnic Bias

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Istanbul, MINA – The Secretary General of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) urged people Saturday to make every effort to combat racism and ethnic discrimination that he said poses a great danger to humanity, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a Facebook message, Ali al-Qaradaghi warned against the two evils he said has caused conflicts, chaos and humiliation throughout history.

Al-Qaradaghi urged people to come together and make every effort to eliminate them and said divine and international laws prohibit racism and ethnic discrimination. He cited Islam, in particular, for taking maximum care to ensure human equality by banning them.

Racism is on the rise under the rationalization of combating the spread of Islam, he said. “However, we warned the West and others against racism and its devastating effects on all humanity, not [only] Muslims,” he added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

