Indonesia Condemns French President’s Statement who Insults Islam

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday comdemned French President Emanuel Macron’s recent statement which insulted Islam religion.

“Indonesia condemns the statement of the French President which insults Islam religion,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its official twitter account.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also summoned the French Ambassador in Jakarta, Olivier Chambard, to convey this criticism.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the French Ambassador in Jakarta today. During the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the statement made by the President of France, ”said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah in a written statement as quoted by CNN.

In addition, member of Commission VIII Indonesian House of Representative, Bukhori Yusuf, said that Muslims around the world should be angry and criticize the hostility shown explicitly by the President of France.

He said this on Tuesday to MINA, related to Macron’s hostility towards Muslims after the incident of the murder of a French teacher who was showing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in class.

In addition, in recent days the youngest French president has acted aggressively against Islam by accusing Muslims of separatism and portraying Islam as a religion that is experiencing a worldwide crisis.

Marcon’s comments cannot be separated from his support for the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad by Charlie Hebdo magazine for his claim to freedom of expression.

However, Macron stated that he still maintains the secular principles applied by France.

Macron said his government would continue and respect all differences in peace. He stated that he would not tolerate hate speech and would maintain a culture of debate to defend opinions.

“Our history shows the struggle against tyranny and fanaticism. We will continue. We will continue, will continue to defend human dignity and universal values, “said Macron. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)