International Flights Restart in Istanbul Airport

Istanbul, MINA – The Istanbul Airport partially resumed on Thursday, June 11, to international flights, which have been suspended for two months as part of the normalization process from the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines began scheduling flights again from Istanbul Airport to Germany, the UK and the Netherlands. Thus Anadolu Agency reported.

Entry was limited only to passengers, who started to come to the airport early in the day and had their temperatures taken upon arrival with thermal camera.

Social distance rules were also followed both by passengers and airport personnel.

Turkish Airlines’ first scheduled flight was made to Dusseldorf, Germany.

Domestic flights in Turkey have restarted since June 1 as part of the new normal rules. (T/RS2/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)