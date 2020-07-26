As 208 Mosques of Astra Group Implement New Habbits Adabtation

Jakarta, MINA – As 208 mosques under the auspices of the Astra Group are committed to implement health protocols in carrying out new habit adaptations (IMR) for preventing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, the Amaliah Astra Foundation (YAA) through the Astra Mosque held a joint commitment that was inaugurated in the Astra Group National DKM (Mosque staff) Gathering online via 114 Mosque Board Honor Council (DKM) board members from all over Indonesia.

“The mosque and musholla of the Astra Group play an important role in breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19 through the implementation of disciplined health protocols, following the guidelines for adaptation of new habits and regular socialization to pilgrims,” ​​said Chairman of the Astra Mosque and Head of Corporate Communications of Astra Boy Kelana Soebroto in written statement last Thursday.

Prior to this event, the DKM of the Astra Mosque as the coordinating center of the Astra Group’s DKM, first conducted socialization in four regions, namely Sumatra, Kalimantan, Java and Sulawesi plus Eastern Indonesia.

The adaptation of new habits in the mosque generally regulates worshipers when in the mosque area, adjustments to mosque facilities and worship activities.

Specifically at the Astra Mosque, as the PSBB transitioned, the mosque was opened 30 minutes before and after the prayer time.

Pilgrims who will enter are required to wash their hands with soap, then do a body temperature check, where the temperature is more than 37.5 ° Celsius is not allowed to enter.

In the mosque, all are required to wear masks that cover their mouths and nose and bring their own prayer equipment. The distance between pilgrims when praying is also set distance.

In religious studies activities, the Astra Mosque implements the Quran From Home program. By utilizing online applications, pilgrims can continue to gain religious knowledge from home.

The online study takes place almost every night, with themes presented including monotheism, the Qur’an and morality, worshipers can choose for themselves as needed.

No fewer than 400 worshipers listened to the Quran Program From Home every time. The enthusiasm of all the administrators of the Astra Group Mosque is in line with Astra’s ideals of prosperity with the nation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)