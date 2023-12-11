Select Language

Latest
-31 min. agoRashida Tlaib Condemns Transfer of 14,000 US Ammunition to Israel
-19 min. agoIndonesia Affirms Support for Palestine on the 75th Anniversary of Declaration of Human Rights
10 hours agoIsrael Announces Death of Its Officer Due to Wounds in Fighting in Gaza
10 hours agoEuro-Med: Nearly 25.000 Children in Gaza Now Orphans
10 hours agoReport: Israel Destroyed 192 Mosques in Gaza Strip
Slideshow

Report: Israel Destroyed 192 Mosques in Gaza Strip

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army has destroyed 192 mosques in the besieged Gaza Strip since 7 October, Israeli media outlets reported.

Two days ago, Israeli warplanes launched raids on the historic Omari Mosque in the Old City of Gaza City, destroying large parts of it, MEMO reported.

Founded more than 1,400 years ago, the mosque is considered one of the largest and most ancient mosques in Gaza, and the third largest mosque in occupied Palestine after the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Ahmed Pasha Al-Jazzar in Acre.

The locals referred to the mosque as the Little Al-Aqsa Mosque, due to its similarity to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, which they cannot access due to the Israeli siege of Gaza.

Also Read:  Indonesian Defense Minister Receives French Foreign Minister's Visit

The mosque area is estimated at about 4,100 square metres, while the area of its courtyard reaches 1,190 square metres. The interior building includes 38 marble columns.

Since launching its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza two months ago, Israel has deliberately targeted all kinds of infrastructure in Gaza with the goal of making the Strip uninhabitable and ethnically cleansing it of its Palestinian residents.

Targets have included universities and schools; including UN schools housing tens of thousands of displaced families, day care centres, libraries and educational centres, hospitals and places of worship, including churches.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news