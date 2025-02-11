International Conference in Norway Calls for Suspension of Israel’s Membership in International Organizations

Oslo, MINA – An international conference in Oslo, Norway, on Monday, called for the suspension of Israel’s membership in international organizations in response to its apartheid policies and aggression against Palestine. The event was organized by Free Speech, Jewish Voice, and Lower the Arms, and attended by academics, politicians, human rights activists, and media representatives from 13 countries.

The Palestinian delegation was led by Ramzi Rabah, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, alongside George Rishmawi from the European-Palestinian Initiative Against Apartheid and Colonial Settlement.

In his speech, Rabah highlighted the situation in Gaza after 15 months of Israeli aggression and ethnic cleansing. He emphasized the worsening humanitarian crisis due to the blockade, which prevents the entry of essential aid such as food, fuel, medicine, and emergency shelter.

Rabah condemned the international community’s silence in failing to stop Israel’s destruction. He also criticized the closure of UNRWA’s main office in Jerusalem, which has deprived millions of Palestinian refugees of access to education, employment, and healthcare services.

The conference called for the imposition of sanctions and concrete measures to ensure Israel’s accountability through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC). Participants demanded an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories seized since 1967 and the termination of the EU-Israel partnership agreement if violations of international law continue.

Rabah reaffirmed the determination of the Palestinian people to continue fighting for their rights, including the right to return to the lands seized in 1948, the right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The conference emphasized the importance of international pressure to ensure Western governments comply with international law and support efforts to end Israel’s apartheid policies and illegal occupation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

