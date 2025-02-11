SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

International Conference in Norway Calls for Suspension of Israel’s Membership in International Organizations

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

7 Views ㅤ

Oslo, MINA – An international conference in Oslo, Norway, on Monday, called for the suspension of Israel’s membership in international organizations in response to its apartheid policies and aggression against Palestine. The event was organized by Free Speech, Jewish Voice, and Lower the Arms, and attended by academics, politicians, human rights activists, and media representatives from 13 countries.

The Palestinian delegation was led by Ramzi Rabah, a member of the PLO Executive Committee, alongside George Rishmawi from the European-Palestinian Initiative Against Apartheid and Colonial Settlement.

In his speech, Rabah highlighted the situation in Gaza after 15 months of Israeli aggression and ethnic cleansing. He emphasized the worsening humanitarian crisis due to the blockade, which prevents the entry of essential aid such as food, fuel, medicine, and emergency shelter.

Rabah condemned the international community’s silence in failing to stop Israel’s destruction. He also criticized the closure of UNRWA’s main office in Jerusalem, which has deprived millions of Palestinian refugees of access to education, employment, and healthcare services.

Also Read: Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Resumes

The conference called for the imposition of sanctions and concrete measures to ensure Israel’s accountability through the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC). Participants demanded an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories seized since 1967 and the termination of the EU-Israel partnership agreement if violations of international law continue.

Rabah reaffirmed the determination of the Palestinian people to continue fighting for their rights, including the right to return to the lands seized in 1948, the right to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The conference emphasized the importance of international pressure to ensure Western governments comply with international law and support efforts to end Israel’s apartheid policies and illegal occupation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Genocide Expert Slams Trump’s Gaza Plan

Tagdiplomatic actions International conference Norway international organizations Israel conflict Israel membership suspension

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

International Conference in Norway Calls for Suspension of Israel’s Membership in International Organizations

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

TURKISH PM CALLS FOR REFORM IN UN SYSTEM

  • Tuesday, 13 January 2015 - 13:44 WIB
Middle East

42 NGOS URGE WORLD LEADERS TO STOP ISRAELI ETHNIC CLEANSING IN WEST BANK

  • Saturday, 13 September 2014 - 06:20 WIB
Load More
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Netanyahu Arrives in the US to Meet with Trump

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 21:32 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Thousands of Displaced Palestinians in Gaza Threatened by Cold Weather: UNRWA

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 19:29 WIB
Winter in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Worsen Humanitarian Situation for Palestinians Living in Tents

  • Saturday, 8 February 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Palestine

UN Special Rapporteur: Gaza Reconstruction Possible Without Displacing Palestinians

  • Monday, 10 February 2025 - 13:12 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Discusses Collaboration Opportunities with Muhammadiyah Central Leadership

  • 2 hours ago
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
International

Saudi Strongly Condemns Netanyahu’s Remarks on Transferring Palestinians to the Kingdom

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:07 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us