Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Military in Crisis: 78,000 Soldiers Wounded, Manpower Shortages Deepen

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Ministry of Defense has revealed that the number of wounded and disabled soldiers has surged to 78,000, highlighting the devastating toll of Israel’s aggression on Gaza. Over 50% of the injured are reservists under 30, while 62% suffer from psychological trauma, Israeli media reported, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The figures were disclosed during a special Knesset committee meeting on foreign workers, led by member Eti Hava Attia, which addressed the needs of injured soldiers from the ‘Iron Sword’ operation and disabled veterans requiring foreign caregivers.

The ministry’s report detailed that 10% of the wounded suffer from moderate to severe physical injuries, with 194 soldiers still hospitalized. Many are receiving treatment at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, and Ichilov Hospital.

Israeli media have raised concerns over severe manpower shortages, warning that the Israeli army is facing a prolonged human resource deficit. Analysts liken the crisis to challenges faced during the ‘security zone’ conflict in southern Lebanon and the Second Intifada.

Also Read: Israeli Attacks Kill Five More Palestinians in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

A report by Yedioth Ahronoth further exposed the deepening crisis in the Israeli military, citing growing operational, logistical, and psychological burdens amid multiple fronts of conflict. Military analyst Yoav Zitun noted that these pressures could limit Israel’s ability to sustain ongoing military operations and affect future aggression plans in Gaza.

As Israel struggles with an overstretched army and growing battlefield casualties, questions arise about how long its forces can withstand the strain. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinians Will Not Lay Down Arms Until Occupation Ends: Meshaal

