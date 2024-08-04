International Airlines Cancel Flights to Israel

Tel Aviv, MINA – Several international airlines have announced suspensions of their flights to Israel due to rising tensions in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the Lufthansa Group has extended its suspension of flights to Ben Gurion Airport until August 8, 2024. This group includes Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Hungarian airline Wizz Air has also announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Jordan and Israel for the coming days.

Spanish airline Iberia announced flight suspensions on Saturday and Sunday.

Greek Airlines has suspended all flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut for security reasons. The company stated, “In light of recent developments in the Middle East, all our flights to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv have been suspended until August 6, and our flights to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut have been suspended until August 8. ”

United Airlines, which operates 14 weekly flights from New York and Newark, has also informed customers that flights to Israel are canceled for the next few days.

Other international carriers canceling flights to Israel include Delta Airlines, Flydubai, Air Baltic, Polish Airlines, Indian Airlines, Italian Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and Croatia Airlines. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)