Infections of British, South African Variants of Covid-19 in Palestine Rise

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the infections of the British and South African variants of the Covid-19 rose in Palestine, WAFA reported.

Speaking in a phone call with WAFA, Ministry of Health spokesman Kamal al-Shakhra said that the number of Palestinians infected with the British variant of the coronavirus jumped to 352, while the number of patients infected with the South African variant of the virus increased to 57.

He pointed that the confirmed cases are distributed all over the West Bank districts, noting that so far there hasn’t been any confirmed case infected with the Brazilian variant of the virus.

According to the new data, Palestine on Wednesday recorded 1,391 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, according to Health Minister Mai al-Kaileh.

She announced that 1,391 Palestinians tested positive for the highly contagious virus and five others died of it in the occupied territories.

Among the new 1,391 cases, 1,307 cases were recorded in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and 84 others in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Ramallah and al-Bireh district was ranked the first with (314) cases, followed by Hebron (262) cases, Bethlehem (189) cases, Nablus (147) cases, Jerusalem suburbs (92) cases, Tulkarm (86) cases, Qalqiliya (68) cases, Salfit (62) cases, Jenin (50) cases, Tubas (21) cases besides to Jericho & the Jordan Valley (16) cases.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)