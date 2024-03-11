Indonesia’s Nahdlatul Ulama Urges Israel to Open Access to Al Aqsa for Muslims During Ramadan

Jakarta, MINA – General Chairperson of the Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board KH Yahya Cholil Staquf highlighted the increasingly worsening humanitarian tragedy in Palestine, especially in Gaza and the West Bank. Approaching the holy month of Ramadan 1445 Hijriah, he urged Israeli authorities to open access to the Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

He regretted the closure of this access which had been going on for some time. “We also ask the Israeli authorities seriously to open access to the Al Aqsa Mosque for worship during Ramadan, because for some time now the Aqsa Mosque has been closed to Muslims who want to worship there. “We really ask that this be opened,” said Yahya in his press statement at the PBNU Building, Central Jakarta, reported by MINA from NU Online on Monday.

In an effort to find a solution for the people of Palestine, Gus Yahya admitted that he had carried out intensive communication with various parties both inside and outside the country, including the Indonesian government through the foreign minister. However, he considered that the situation was still very difficult, with the voice of the international community being ignored by the parties involved.

“We are worried that the ongoing disaster in Palestine tends to become the status quo, because all the voices of the international community are completely unheard and ignored by those involved in this Palestinian disaster,” he said.

Yahya appealed to the international community, including the Indonesian government, to continue to take international diplomatic initiatives and firm policies to break the ice of the ongoing disaster.

He emphasized that action must be taken seriously in the field.

“Initiatives take the form of international diplomatic maneuvers, as well as of course also decisive policies that are implemented in a deliberate manner in the field to continue to try to break the ice of the disaster that is currently taking place,” he explained.

He also asked global actors to remember that allowing brutality to occur in Palestine could trigger dynamics that are dangerous for global stability and security.

“Because all the principles of international law are violated and insistently protected, this is allowed to continue and could make the entire international community despair of the international order based on agreed rules,” he said.

Therefore, he demanded that global actors immediately stop the atrocities occurring in Gaza and Palestine and return to the agreed international consensus.

According to him, ignoring this consensus could shake the international community’s faith in a rules-based international order.

“We also demand from global actors to immediately stop atrocities (atrocities), stop the catastrophe that is currently taking place in Gaza and Palestine and return to law and international consensuses that already exist, because the consensus already exists, but the parties “In fact, we insist on ignoring it, this could disrupt the operations of the entire international community and if trust at the level based on these rules collapses, the world will be in an extraordinary state,” concluded Gus Yahya. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)