Indonesia’s Lewotobi Mount Eruption, Over 10 Thousand Evacuated

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Eruption, Over 10 Thousand Evacuated

NTT, MINA – More than 10,000 residents were evacuated after eruption of Lewotobi Mount in NTT.

This was stated by the Head of the Communications and Information Service of East Flores, Hironimus Lamawuran.

“The number of displaced residents continues to increase. As of last night, the total had reached 10,777 people,” said Hironimus on Friday.

Several Villages in Sikka Hit by Ash Rain, Residents Need Masks

According to Hironimus, the increase in the number of evacuees follows the escalation of volcanic activity and the expansion of the eruption danger radius.

He said that residents in danger zones were evacuated immediately. These thousands of evacuees are spread across several sub-districts in East Flores Regency.

Hironimus explained that the most affected area is the Titehena sub-district, with 5,552 people scattered across three evacuation posts and homes in six villages. It is followed by Wulanggitang sub-district with 1,255 people, Larantuka with 215 people, Demon Pagong with 193 people, and several other sub-districts.

“Meanwhile, evacuees in Sikka Regency have reached 3,512 people,” he explained.

Hironimus said that the number of evacuees is expected to continue to rise after the danger radius was expanded to 9 kilometers.

The Head of the Geological Agency, Muhammad Wafid, explained that based on visual and instrumental monitoring results during the period of November 7-8, 2024, there was a significant increase in volcanic activity. As a result, the activity level of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki remains at level IV (beware) with changes in the recommendation zone.

“People around the area and visitors are advised not to engage in any activities within a 7-kilometer radius from the center of the eruption of Mount Lewotobi and 9 kilometers for the southwest and northwest sectors,” said Wafid. (T/RE1/P2)

