Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts, Residents Urged to Evacuate

Kupang, MINA – Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted on Tuesday at 5:35 PM local time. Communities residing near the volcano are advised to evacuate and maintain a safe distance of seven kilometers from the danger zone.

This eruption occurred just 18 minutes before Mount Lewotolok in Lembata Regency also experienced an eruption at 5:53 PM local time.

“The eruption was accompanied by pyroclastic clouds moving in all directions. The eruption is still ongoing as this report is being filed,” stated Yohanes Kolli Sorywutun, an officer at the Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Observation Post.

Sorywutun reported that the volcanic ash column reached an estimated height of 10,000 meters above the summit, or 11,584 meters above sea level. The ash plume appeared thick and grey, drifting in all directions.

The eruption was recorded on the seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 47.3 millimeters and a provisional duration of approximately 6 minutes and 53 seconds.

In light of these events, residents living near the volcano, as well as visitors and tourists, are urged to cease all activities within a 7-kilometer radius of the eruption center, and an 8-kilometer sectoral distance to the southwest-northeast.

Furthermore, the public is advised to remain calm and avoid panic. Residents should follow directions from local government authorities and disregard any unverified rumors concerning the eruption. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

