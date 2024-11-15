Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores Erupts

Flores, MINA – Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), erupted again on Friday at 08:26 WITA.

The eruption was recorded on the seismogram with a maximum amplitude of 37 mm and lasted for approximately 9 minutes and 58 seconds. The ash column reached a height of 2,500 meters above the peak, or about 4,084 meters above sea level.

“The ash column appeared white to gray with heavy intensity, leaning towards the west and northwest,” said Herman Yosef Mboro, Head of the Lewotobi Laki-laki Volcano Observation Post, in an official statement received by MINA.

Herman explained that from Friday early morning at 00:00 to 06:00 WITA, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki emitted gray, strongly pressurized volcanic smoke with heavy intensity, rising between 1,500 and 2,500 meters above the crater’s peak.

Winds were reported to be weak, blowing towards the west and northwest, with air temperatures ranging from 20 to 24 degrees Celsius. Additionally, lava flows were observed moving toward the northeast up to 4,340 meters from the eruption’s center, and west and northwest up to 3,800 meters.

Herman also reported one local tectonic earthquake with an amplitude of 47.3 mm and a duration of 30 seconds, accompanied by continuous tremors with amplitudes ranging from 14.8 to 44.4 mm, with a dominant amplitude of 29.6 mm. “Loud rumbling sounds were heard, along with persistent eruption tremors,” he added.

Currently, Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki’s status is at Level IV (Awas). Residents living within a 7-kilometer radius from the peak and a 9-kilometer sectoral radius in the southwest and northwest directions are advised not to engage in any activities.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow directions from the authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)