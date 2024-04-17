Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi Erupts, 828 People Evacuated

Sitaro Islands, MINA – Based on a report from the Operations Control Center (Pusdalops) of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Mount Ruang in Sitaro Islands Regency, North Sulawesi erupted on Tuesday evening. The affected locations are Pumpente Village and Pathology Village in Tagulandang District.

Report from BPBD Sitaro district on Wednesday, Mount Ruang erupted again at 01:30 a.m and there was volcanic ash rain. The communication network in Laingpatehi Village caused the communication signal to be lost.

As a result of the eruption of Mount Ruang, 272 heads of families or 828 people were displaced, with details of 45 people being in the Tagulandang District BPU building and 783 people being in the homes of friends and relatives on the mainland of Tagulandang Island.

The evacuation locations are at the GMIST Nazareth Bahoi Church, Bahoi Job Training Center, Tagulandang GOR, Public Meeting Hall (BPU) in Tagulandang District. An alternative regarding the expansion of the impact of the eruption is that houses of worship in the South Tagulandang and North Tagulandang areas will be used.

Handling the eruption of Mount Ruang, the Regent of the Siau Islands, Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro), declared an Emergency Response Status for 14 days starting from 16-29 April 2024.

The people in Pathologi Village and Pumpente Village were evacuated to Tagulandang District using 2 ferry boats (KMP Lokong Banua and KMP Lohoraung plus a ferry boat belonging to the residents. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)