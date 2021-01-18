Mount Merapi Releases 1,000 Meters of Hot Clouds

Sleman, MINA – The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) reported that the Hot Clouds (APG) activity occurred with a sliding distance of approximately 1,000 meters to the southwest on Monday at 05.43 a.m.

The hot avalanche clouds were recorded with a maximum amplitude of 22 millimeters and a duration of 112 seconds by seismogram observation.

Temporary visual observations observed the column height 50 meters above the peak and the direction of the wind blowing to the southeast.

In addition, six incandescent lava avalanches were observed with a maximum sliding distance of 600 meters to the southwest.

People are asked to always be aware of hot clouds of avalanches, falling lava, and lava along rivers / valleys that originate at the top of Mount Merapi.

Furthermore, the radius and distance of these recommendations will be continuously evaluated in anticipation of a change in hazard symptoms. (T/RE1)

