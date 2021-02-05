Indonesian President Welcomes Malaysian PM at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta

President Jokowi talks with PM Muhyiddin on the back porch of the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (05/02/2021) morning. (Source: Presidential Secretariat YouTube Screenshot)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed the official state visit of the 8th Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday morning.

The visit to Indonesia is Muhyiddin’s first overseas visit after serving as Malaysian PM since March 2020.

As quoted from the press release of the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia, starting a series of welcoming the visible vehicles carrying the Malaysian PM moving from the direction of the National Monument to the Presidential Palace complex was greeted by cavalry and troop drum parade.

Upon arrival at the Merdeka Palace, PM Muhyiddin was greeted with dances accompanied by gamelan music. President Jokowi seems ready to welcome him.

PM Muhyiddin and President Jokowi then headed to the central courtyard of the Merdeka Palace to attend a state ceremony. During the ceremony, the national anthem of the two countries was sung.

After that, the two leaders introduced their respective delegations.

Then, the Malaysian PM and the Indonesian President entered the Credentials Room to take a group photo and signing the guest book by the Malaysian PM.

The two leaders then headed to the back porch of the Merdeka Palace for a bilateral meeting. There, the President of the Republic of Indonesia was seen talking with the Malaysian PM while still implementing the health protocol.

During the bilateral meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed a number of matters ranging from bilateral cooperation to regional and global issues. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)