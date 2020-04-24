Indonesian Volunteers in Gaza Welcome Ramadan with Various Activities

Gaza, MINA – Site Manager for the Construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza Ir. Edy Wahyudi said, Indonesian volunteers in Gaza prepared various activities to welcome the month of Ramadan 1441 H.

Edy said some of the activities include, tarawih prayer in congregation at Wisma Indonesia in Gaza, reciting Al Quran one night one juz, a cult every dawn and recitation weekly every Friday afternoon before break fasting.

“In Gaza, the night is shorter. The dawn is at 3.53, while the sunset at 19.35. This Ramadhan activity will begin with reciting Al-Quran which will be started at 2 am,” he told MINA, Friday (4/24).

Edy also said, although in the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19, Gazans continue to welcome the beginning of Ramadan as usual with Ramadan decorative lights that had been installed in Gaza’s homes and streets.

“Even though the mosque is still closed, the call to prayer still echoes and the chanting of the holy verses is still heard through loudspeakers in the mosques,” he added.

At present, 31 Indonesian volunteers from various regions in Indonesia are carrying out the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Phase 2, which was initiated by the Humanitarian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Foundation dan Radio Silaturahim (Rasil) . (L/R7/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)