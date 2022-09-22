Indonesian Vice President Appreciates Science 20 Forum

Jakarta, MINA – The Vice President of the Republic Indonesia K.H. Ma’ruf Amin appreciated the 20 Science Forum held by the Indonesian Academy of Sciences (AIPI), and he said the potential of young scientists is great.

Science 20 (S20) is a forum for researchers and scientists from all G20 countries to gather and discuss science related to improving global health, science, and its application in human life.

“The Vice President really appreciates the forum and he hopes there will be a follow-up meeting. The Vice President is also willing to be the main speaker in the follow-up scientist meeting, but he really expect young scientists to be the speakers,” said Spokesperson for the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi, after accompanying Ma’ruf to welcome the Chairman of AIPI, Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro, in Jakarta on Wednesday, September 21.

“The potential of young scientists is great, and the Vice President is really grateful because the future of this nation is in their hands,” he said.

During the meeting, AIPI reported on their success in organizing Science 20, which is one of the G20 Presidency events.

AIPI also reported the results of the agreement reached in the Science 20.

The first agreement was, all scientists attending both from within and abroad agreed all activities in human life must be based on science.

The second was, all findings from science should not take human casualties.

“It was proposed by Indonesian scientists and agreed by scientists all over the world. So Indonesia’s initiatives and ideas are accepted. Any changes showing as a result of the findings of new science and technology must be prioritized human existence,” said Masduki. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)